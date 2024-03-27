Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 26

AAP candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency and Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian formally started his election campaign today after paying obeisance at various religious places in the district.

He paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib along with a large number of party leaders, including AAP state working president Budh Ram. Khuddian was specially honoured on this occasion.

After this, he along with his supporters in large numbers paid obeisance at the famous ancient temple at Maiserkhana. He also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Haji Ratan Sahib and offered ‘chadar’ at that Hanji Rattan Dargah here.

#Agriculture #Lok Sabha #Sikhs #Takht Sri Damdama Sahib