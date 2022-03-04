Haven't lost hope yet, says Davinderpal Singh Bhullar's wife

Amritsar, March 3
Navneet Kaur, wife of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict, is upset at the Delhi Government’s Sentence Review Board (SRB) putting off premature release of her husband. She has, however, not lost hope.
Talking to The Tribune, she said it was “painful” to know her “ailing” husband could not get relief even after remaining behind bars for 24 years. “This time we were hopeful that he (Bhullar) would be with us for the rest of his life. I hope, he (Kejriwal), without any political interest, will be liberal next time the panel meets,” she said.
Bhullar was one of the eight Sikh prisoners who were announced to be given special remission in 2019, but it lingered on for want of a nod from the Delhi government.
Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal holding sentence review board meeting an eyewash.
