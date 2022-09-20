 Unsafe to hold death as homicidal sans postmortem: Punjab and Haryana HC : The Tribune India

Unsafe to hold death as homicidal sans postmortem: Punjab and Haryana HC

Overturns trial court’s decision, acquits man in daughter’s murder case

Unsafe to hold death as homicidal sans postmortem: Punjab and Haryana HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 19

It is unsafe to hold a death to be homicidal merely on the strength of oral testimonies of the witnesses in the absence of a postmortem examination, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled. The assertion came as the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice NS Shekhawat overturned a 13-year-old trial court decision convicting and sentencing a man to life imprisonment for his daughter’s murder.

What the Bench said

The Bench asserted that the Jalandhar Sessions Judge held the death to be homicidal on the basis of testimonies. However, the prosecution utterly failed in discharging the burden to prove the charge under Section 302 of the IPC

The Bench, during the course of the hearing, was told that the girl was murdered after she tried to intervene in a fight between her parents. Acquitting the accused of the charges under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC, the Bench asserted that there were “many serious infirmities” in the prosecution’s case. Consequently, reliance could not be placed on the prosecution witnesses.

The Bench asserted that the Jalandhar Sessions Judge held the death to be homicidal on the basis of the testimonies. However, the prosecution utterly failed in discharging the burden to prove the charge under Section 302 of the IPC.

Elaborating, the Bench asserted that the prosecution witnesses in the case had ample opportunity to report the matter to the police. Admittedly, the place of occurrence was situated in a thickly populated area and the appellant was an ordinary labourer. However, no one chose to report the matter to the police. Even the appellant was not restrained from cremating the body till the arrival of the police. Rather, the body was cremated the next day around 8 am.

The Bench added some women belonging to the village noticed bruises and injuries and the matter was reported to the police two or three hours after the cremation. The postmortem was not conducted. “It is unsafe to hold only on the basis of oral testimonies of witnesses that the death was homicidal in the case,” the Bench asserted.

The Bench said bones and ashes were collected from the cremation ground and the parcel sent for chemical examination. But the prosecution did not tender the report.

“The appellant is ordered to be released forthwith if not required in any other case,” the Bench concluded.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Haryana

Heavy rain forecast: Ask staff to work from home on Friday, Gurugram admn advises private offices

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season