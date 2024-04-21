Henna contest organised to encourage first-time voters

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 20

To encourage the first-time girl voters to exercise their right to franchise, students of Mahendra Brar Sambhi Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Faridkot, organised a mehndi competition on Saturday. Girls made different types of mehndi designs with messages on the importance of voting.

The special programme was organised as part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities. The competition was conducted under the supervision of Assistant District Nodal Officer Jasbir Singh Jassi to encourage voters to participate in large numbers in elections.

School principal Bhupinder Singh Brar said all eligible voters should exercise their right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. School SVEEP Nodal Officer lecturer Sukhjinder Singh said, “Just as we have been encouraging first-time voters to vote, now we should take the opportunity to use the right to vote. In the mehndi contest, Romandeep Kaur of Class XII-E got first place, Anjali of Class XII-G got second place and Lavdeep Kaur of Class XII-E got the third place.”

Anupreet Kaur, Nisha Kaur, Jashandeep Kaur, Sumanjit Kaur, Muskan Kaur, Pawandeep Kaur, Taranveer Kaur and Virpal Kaur also participated in the competition. The competition was judged by house in-charge Navjot Kaur Kalsi, Ranjot Kaur and lecturer Charanjit Kaur Makkar.

