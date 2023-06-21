House clears Bill for free Gurbani telecast

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, June 20

The Punjab Legislative Assembly seems to have become a “new weapon” for the state to take on the Centre over its alleged “repressive polices”. On the second day of the fourth session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha, a majority of the business — Bills, resolution or amendments – was against the Centre’s alleged repressive decisions against the state.

The second day saw the passing of four Bills and a resolution against the Centre. The day’s proceedings started with a resolution condemning the Centre for non-release of the Rural Development Fund (RDF). Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann threatened to move the Supreme Court against the Centre if it failed to release the state’s share of Rs 3,622-crore RDF. He said if the Centre did not release the fund in 10 days, they would approach the top court. The Vidhan Sabha unanimously passed the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, thereby vesting the powers of Chancellors of state universities with the Chief Minister.

Another amendment which has come out of confrontation with the Centre is the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023, under which the state has tweaked the rules of appointment of the DGP.

Besides, the Vidhan Sabha today passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, paving the way for the free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, and the Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2023.

Governor’s power as chancellor curbed