Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held in Arms Act case

Chandigarh, January 13
Chandigarh police have arrested Punjab-cadre IAS officer Sanjay Popli in a case under the Arms Act registered against him at Sector 11 police station. Popli was already in judicial custody in a graft case registered against him last year.
Popli was today produced in the local court, which sent him to one-day police custody.
The officer was booked on June 21 last year after a team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) had found unaccounted live cartridges during a search at his residence in Sector 11.
VB officials had found 73 bullets during the search, along with 12-kg gold, 3-kg silver and expensive mobile phones.
Popli and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe in exchange or clearing tenders for laying of sewerage pipeline in Nawanshahr .
