If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 27

If Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, who joined the BJP today, gets to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections this year (which in all probability he will do), this will be his third election in three years from three parties.

In 2022, he had unsuccessfully contested from the Congress from Jalandhar West Assembly seat. In 2023, he won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll as the Aam Aadmi Party candidate. Now in 2024, he may be contesting the Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket.

Rinku, who was the lone Lok Sabha MP of AAP, had been given ticket again by the party from Jalandhar but he had not started his campaign. He had been claiming that there still were more than two months for the elections in Punjab and it would be too early to start rallies.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had met Rinku during his recent stay in Jalandhar but perhaps even that did not help. Ever since, Rinku was reportedly not in touch with any AAP leader.

The most interesting part in the twin joinings of Rinku and Jalandhar West AAP MLA Sheetal Angural is that both have been arch rivals in the AAP and never saw each other eye to eye. Now, they have jumped into the BJP together. Angural, who is considered close to former Union MoS Vijay Sampla, terms his rejoining the BJP as his ‘ghar wapsi’ as he was with the BJP earlier.

Interestingly, Angural was a complainant in ‘Operation Lotus’ and had alleged that he had been offered Rs 25 crore by the saffron party.

