Illegal opioid units in Delhi, Haryana busted, 7 arrested

Chandigarh, November 9

In a major intelligence-based operation, the Punjab Police have busted an interstate network of illegal opioid manufacturing and supply units based in Delhi and Haryana today.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the development came after a three-month-long probe carried out by the Fatehgarh Sahib police after the arrest of a peddler identified as Gaurav Singh, alias Kaala Ambala. A total of 44 leegesic and 44 avil injections were seized from Kaala.

They arrested Sumit Agarwal, who is the owner of Paksons Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, having units in Rohini, Delhi, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana

Yadav said they had arrested Sumit Agarwal, who is the owner of Paksons Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, having units in Rohini, Delhi, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

He said the team comprising police personnel from the CIA Fatehgarh Sahib and two Drug Inspectors raided the pharma unit in Bahadurgarh and seized numerous illegal trading, financials and transport documents along with approximately Rs 6 lakh unlabelled injections.

This is in addition to 3.24 lakh tablets and Rs 2.20 lakh drug money already confiscated in this case, added the DGP.

Besides Kaala and Sumit, others arrested include Mohammad Arbaaz, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Sahbez, Rakesh Kumar and Ghanshyam Sharma.

Ropar Range IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who was accompanied by Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, said following the arrest of Kaala, the police raided illegal chemists, pharmacies and godowns, which led to the arrest of Arbaaz, Salman and Sahbez.

He said during interrogation of these three suppliers, it came to light that they had been purchasing drugs from Agra. Rakesh Kumar, who owns an illegal godown in Agra was also arrested.

He revealed that he was in contact with Ghanshyam Sharma of in Ghaziabad, who is the wholesaler of drugs, said the IGP, adding that Ghanshyam was arrested on November 2, which led to the arrest of Sumit.

