In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 15

Following Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal’s public apology on Thursday in Amritsar for the sacrilege incidents in 2015-16 during the party’s regime, various Akali factions are likely to come together soon as a step towards a re-alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Apologising for the “advertent and inadvertent mistakes” in the occurrence of the sacrilege incidents, Sukhbir asked all Akali factions to re-unite with the SAD for strengthening the Sikh panth. Sources said the apology was a condition put down by some factions, especially Rajya Sabha MP and SAD (Democratic) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Seat-sharing remains sticking point Failed seat-sharing talks hindered efforts to re-forge the SAD-BJP alliance in past

Of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the BJP has been eyeing at least six

The BJP is looking to bargain for Sangrur constituency for the Dhindsa family

Dhindsa has maintained close ties with the BJP while SAD hasn’t

Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh, former Finance Minister in the SAD-BJP government, had parted ways with the SAD over the sacrilege incidents. He had earlier said he would return to the SAD only if the Badal family members quit key posts. However, a few days ago, he issued a new statement saying he could discuss unity among Akali factions if Sukhbir apologised for the sacrilege incidents.

Dhindsa’s separation from the SAD was also an issue blocking the re-alliance of the SAD-BJP grouping. Dhindsa has maintained close ties with the BJP and attended meetings of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The SAD had parted ways with the BJP over the issue of the three contentious farm laws. However, after AAP drubbed both the parties in the 2022 Assembly elections, attempts were made to stitch the alliance again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even visited the SAD office in Chandigarh to pay homage when former CM Parkash Singh Badal had passed away.

Talking to The Tribune on the re-unity move, Dhindsa said he would discuss the matter with his supporters. His stance appeared “softer” compared to earlier when he would reject the proposal outright saying it “wasn’t possible until democracy was restored in the SAD and the one-family rule ended”.

Another key leader who parted ways with the SAD over the “lack of democracy” was Jagir Kaur, who too is likely to call its truce. Though Jagir was not available for comment, sources in her group said she was likely to re-join the SAD “if she was approached and the honour due to her restored”.

However, Taksali leader Mohkam Singh rejected the unity move. The head of the United Akali Dal who had partnered with Dhindsa’s SAD-Democratic and headed its religious affairs, Mohkam said he would not join hands with those “responsible for the sacrilege incidents and favouring police officers who killed innocent people”.

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said the apology by the party president was made in all humility and should be taken in the right spirit. “There is no politics behind it. All SAD leaders and workers favoured the apology,” he said.

