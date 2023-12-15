Sukhbir wants alliance with BJP, says Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Refuting the apology tendered by Sukhbir Badal for failing to arrest those who were behind the 2015 sacrilege incidents, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday said this move was nothing but a futile attempt to reclaim the lost ground.

Bajwa said Sukhbir wanted to form an alliance with the BJP through the apology. He didn’t care about the Sikh Sangat at all.

“The real traits of the Badals have already been exposed. The people wouldn’t accept his apology now. SAD remained in power for around 16 months after the sacrilege cases, yet it deliberately failed to take any action. Now he has been seeking forgiveness after nine years in vain,” said Bajwa.

Bajwa said Sukhbir should also have told the Sangat about who ordered the police to fire on the peacefully protesting Sikhs in Behbal Kalan village of Kotkapura. In this incident, two Sikh youths were killed.

“It was the Badal government that registered an FIR against the unidentified police personnel. How can the police be unidentified? Sukhbir should have explained that too,” Bajwa added.

The leader said to please the Dera Sacha Sauda head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, and his followers, SAD didn’t get the sacrilege cases investigated properly. In return, the Dera Sacha Sauda had openly supported SAD in the 2017 elections. Bajwa said Sukhbir was pretending to apologise from Sikhs because the BJP had asked him to do so. Sukhbir is desperate to form an alliance with the BJP, he said.

#BJP #Partap Singh Bajwa #Sacrilege #Sukhbir Badal