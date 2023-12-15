Drama by SAD chief: AAP

Chandigarh, December 14
The apology by SAD president Sukhbir Badal on the sacrilege issue is a drama, said Malvinder Singh Kang, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson. Addressing a press conference here, he said what had happened in 2015 was not a mistake but a crime, so there is no chance of any apology as crimes were not forgiven, but punished.
“Sukhbir is saying that the people, who used these incidents for their political benefits, will be exposed but we all know it is Akali Dal and the Badal family, who used sacrilege incidents for their political gains and sided with the accused for a certain vote bank,” he said.
Kang said the Akali Dal did not care about the panth and the Sikhs.
