Interstate drug cartel busted

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 3

The police claimed to have busted an interstate pharmaceutical drug cartel with the arrest of a peddler and seizure of 2.51 lakh opioids.

DIG Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on a tip-off, the police had set up a naka in Khamano. He said during inspection of an SUV, cops seized a large quantity of pharma opioids.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said the man behind the wheel had been identified as Ranjit Goswami of Batra Colony in Sonepat. He said the police confiscated 2.37 lakh tablets of alprazolam and 14,400 capsules of pivon spas.

The SSP said the accused was doing transport business in Delhi and Amritsar. He said the accused admitted that he had been supplying pharma opioids in Punjab for the past few years and most of his customers were in Moga and Ludhiana.

