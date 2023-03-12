Isolated rain, rise in temperature during next three days over north India: IMD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Amidst above normal temperatures prevailing in parts of North India, the weather department has predicted that a western disturbance is likely to cause scattered rainfall and thunderstorms over the western Himalayan region till March 14.

“The maximum temperatures are above normal by 3-4 degrees Celsius at many places over Punjab and at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said.

Maximum temperature is also above normal by 6-8 degrees Celsius at many places in the neighbouring Union Territory areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the bulletin added. Significant amount of rainfall was also recorded in the Dharamsala region of Himachal Pradesh along with hailstorm in isolated places in the state.

In Punjab, the highest temperature over the past 24 hours was 32.2 degrees Celsius at Faridkot, while the lowest temperature recorded was 12.3 degrees Celsius at Hoshiarpur. In Haryana, the highest temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius at Sirsa, while the lowest was 12.7 degrees Celsius at Bawalin Rewari.

The weatherman has also forecast a rise in the maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter.