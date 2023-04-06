Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Jalandhar, April 6
The son of Jalandhar’s former Mahila Congress president Kamaljeet Kaur Multani was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a car here today. The victim, Satinderpal Singh Multani, had returned from Australia a few months ago and was residing with his mother.
The police were notified about the incident in the morning when Satinderpal's family rushed him to PIMS hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.
Kamaljeet Kaur claimed that someone had given her son a poisonous substance, which led to his death. She also alleged that her son's friend, Lovepreet Singh, was responsible for the murder.
However, the police are yet to arrest Lovepreet, and the investigation is going on.
Pavitter Singh, SHO, Division number 7, stated that murder is suspected as the cause of death, but the motive is unknown.
He said as per Kamaljeet's statement, Satinderpal left the house in the car for some work yesterday. Today morning, she received a call that her son had consumed a poisonous substance. Upon arriving at the scene, Kamaljeet found her son’s body in the car.
The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Lovepreet Singh, and they are conducting raids to apprehend him. The body has been sent for post mortem examination and further details will be known once the reports are available.
