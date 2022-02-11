Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

A former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ajit Singh Bains, breathed his last on Friday. He was 99.

Justice Bains, a human rights activist, had remained a judge of the High Court from October 1974 to May 1984. His son RS Bains is a senior advocate. His grandson Utsav Bains is also an advocate.