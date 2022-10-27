Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 26

Miss World America and the first runner-up of Miss World-2021 Shree Saini underwent a heart surgery for a new pacemaker implant in Seattle (US) on Tuesday.

Her mother Ekta informed The Tribune today that Shree’s surgery went well and her body was getting used to the new device. Saini was born on January 6, 1996, in Ludhiana and lived in the US since the age of five. A day before moving to the hospital, Shree said batteries of her current pacemaker had died.