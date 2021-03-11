Lumpy skin disease cases cross 1-lakh mark in Punjab, 7,000 cattle dead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

The number of lumpy skin disease cases has crossed the one-lakh mark and around 7,000 cattle have died in the state so far.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, now all 23 districts of the state are affected by the disease. So far 1.01 lakh cases have been reported and 6,929 cattle have died due to the deadly disease.

Of these, around 50,000 animals have been cured till date in the state.

However, the bigger concern, is that the disease which is known for mainly affecting the cows, is now spreading to buffaloes as well. According to the department, so far 48 buffaloes have been found affected by the disease.

Dr Rampal Mittal, nodal officer for the disease, said recovery had started among the affected livestock and the situation was under control.

He said 2.92 lakh cattle have been vaccinated for the disease in the state. Punjab has so far received around 3.16 lakh doses which have already been sent to all districts.

Apart from 673 teams of the Animal Husbandry Department, final-year students and interns of Bachelor of Veterinary Science have also been roped in for vaccination and awareness campaigns. These teams are regularly following the guidelines issued by the Centre for treatment and control of disease.

To check spread of the disease, the guidelines lay stress on isolating the affected animals, controlling movement of animals and farm workers, disinfecting farm premises and controlling of vectors. Significantly, Punjab has around 25.31 lakh cattle and 40.15 lakh buffaloes.