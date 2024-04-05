Main suspect held for burglary at Malerkotla jewellery store

Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, April 4
The City I police have solved a burglary case, wherein some persons had stolen jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh from Tamanna Jewellers shop in the Pucca Darwaja, Jamalpura, on the intervening night of March 27 and 28.
Ornaments weighing 20 tola were recovered from the main suspect, identified as Gulaf Raj of Mohalla Avian, Malerkotla.
Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said the cops supervised by DSP Gurdev Singh and City I SHO Sahib Singh had succeeded in identifying and arresting the suspect on the basis of circumstantial evidence and examination of CCTV footage, which showed the suspects entering the shop by breaking the locks that night.
The police are yet to ascertain the details of crimes committed by the suspect in the past, along with the identity of his accomplices.
