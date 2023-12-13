Man held for sacrilege attempt at temple

Patiala, December 12
A 36-year old man was held and handed over to the police following a sacrilege attempt at the historic Kali Devi Temple, here today afternoon. The Police have registered a case and have arrested the man.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Patiala, allegedly tried to climb the platform of the goddess, but was apprehended before that. The temple security handed him over to the police.
“We have arrested him and the interrogation is being conducted. He has not revealed anything or the motive behind this attempt,” said Kotwali police station Station House Officer Sukhwinder Singh.
Patiala SSP Varun Sharma visited the spot after the incident and took stock of the security measures in and around the temple premises.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM
BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts
Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off
PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...
Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House
To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow
Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal
Submit statements to special probe team