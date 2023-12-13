Man held for sacrilege attempt at temple

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 12

A 36-year old man was held and handed over to the police following a sacrilege attempt at the historic Kali Devi Temple, here today afternoon. The Police have registered a case and have arrested the man.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Patiala, allegedly tried to climb the platform of the goddess, but was apprehended before that. The temple security handed him over to the police.

“We have arrested him and the interrogation is being conducted. He has not revealed anything or the motive behind this attempt,” said Kotwali police station Station House Officer Sukhwinder Singh.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma visited the spot after the incident and took stock of the security measures in and around the temple premises.

#Sacrilege