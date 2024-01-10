Man injured in firing at Patiala bus stand

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

Panic gripped passengers at the new bus stand here today as shots were fired by a group comprising 12 youngsters. One person sustained head injuries in the clash and was taken to the hospital.

The injured has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh. According to the SHO, Urban Estate, Amandeep Singh Brar, the police received information about a confrontation among two groups that escalated into gunfire. Preliminary investigations have been initiated, but as of now, no arrests have been made so far.

The CCTV footage from the bus stand is currently under scrutiny to identify the assailants involved in the clash. The culprits managed to escape before the police could reach the scene.

Eyewitnesses recounted the incident, stating that it occurred around 2.30 pm. The fight first broke out outside the bus stand. Later, a group of 12 persons were seen chasing an injured Lakhwinder and his aide. Soon the assailants opened fire on the premises and assaulted Lakhwinder. As per the eyewitnesses, four to five shots were fired.