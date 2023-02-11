Man succumbs to injuries, four nabbed

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 10

The police have arrested four persons, who allegedly tortured two men, one of whom succumbed to his injuries, after the latter went to their house at Maura village in search of a missing goat.

Jatinder Singh Mattu, chief, Dr Ambedkar Kirti Mazdoor Sangh, said, “Buta Singh died while Damanjit Singh is undergoing treatment. After their goat went missing on February 7, the duo went to the house of Maghar Singh, where they were mercilessly thrashed by upper caste men. Somehow, they managed to escape. But, Maghar, along with his three accomplices, again bundled them in a car and tortured them at his home. The police failed to act on time.”

However, the police ruled out any caste angle, pointing out that one of the accused is from the SC community.

On February 8, the police had registered an FIR under Sections 302, 365, 341, 323, 342, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Maghar Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Gurdas Singh and Gurpreet Singh on a statement of Jasvir Kaur, wife of the deceased.

“After escaping, my husband, and Damanjit reached Gujran village on a bike. The accused followed them and bundled my husband and Damanjit in their car and again tortured them at their house. My husband died at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala,” alleged Jasvir.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said they had arrested all accused within 48 hours of the registration of the FIR. “As one of the accused is from the SC community, it does not seem to be a caste-based murder. We are conducting a thorough probe,” he said.