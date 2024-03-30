Moga cops forfeit property of drug smugglers

Faridkot, March 29
The Moga police today claimed to have forfeited property worth Rs 2.14 crore of four drug smugglers under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act. It claimed that the action had been taken after getting approval orders from the competent authority in Delhi.
“This has sent a strong message that illicit drug activities will not be tolerated, and those involved will face severe consequences, including loss of assets acquired through unlawful means,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, Moga SSP.
He said property worth Rs 19.76 lakh belonged to Paramjit Singh, while property worth Rs 22 lakh is of Gurdeep Kaur, both residents of Daulewala village. The forfeited property worth Rs 1.34 crore belongs to Gurcharn Singh of Rauke Kalan, while property worth Rs 37.80 lakh is of Sarbjit Singh of Kokri Kalan in Moga.
