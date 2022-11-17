Moga youth killed in broad daylight

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 16

A youth, in his twenties, who worked in a local factory, was brutally murdered by a group of persons at a salon on the Dosanjh road in Moga city in broad daylight on Wednesday. One of his friends was seriously injured in the incident. The injured youth was rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

The deceased youth was identified as Rohit Sharma, a resident of Basti Gobindgarh in the city, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred on one of the busiest roads in the city. The assailants, who were seven to eight in number, flaunted sharp weapons in full public view before and after committing the crime, which created panic among residents and shopkeepers.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rohit was murdered following a row over keeping cattle on a plot, which was owned by his family. Some people living in the neighbourhood had encroached on the plot. Rohit had on many occasions asked his neighbours not to keep their cattle and dump garbage on the plot.

A couple of days back they entered into argument with Rohit over the issue and also threatened him. At that time, both the parties were pacified by mediators. However, after the panchayat's decision, they developed enmity.

Today afternoon, when Rohit along with his friend Balreet, came out of the salon the suspects armed with sticks and sharp weapons attacked him and his friend. The salon owner took them to the district hospital where Rohit was brought dead by doctors. The police recorded statements of the victim's family and the injured youth in the evening. An FIR was registered against suspects at the City-I police station. No one was arrested till the filing of the report.

