Mohalla clinics: AAP sets ball rolling in Punjab

Faridkot, April 28
The Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday directed Civil Surgeons of all the districts to identify space for setting up mohalla clinics. The department aims to set up a mohalla clinic in 117 Assembly segments.
The department asked the Civil Surgeons to get in touch with the respective MLAs to identify the location for these clinics. They have been instructed to submit information related to name of the selected place/building and the rent amount by May 1. In case the building is not available, the officials concerned have to look for vacant land to set up the mohalla clinic.
