Sidhu Moosewala killing: Court extends police remand of Deepak Tinu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

A Mohali court today extended the police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu by four days. Tinu has been booked in a case for allegedly arranging fake passports for aides of another gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The state Crime Branch, Phase-4, Mohali had booked Bishnoi and Tinu in the case in which investigation is going on.

On November 17, Tinu was brought on a production warrant from Mansa and sent to the custody of Crime Branch.

Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from police custody in Mansa district.

Hailing from Bhiwani, Tinu fled from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency's Mansa unit on October 1 when he was brought on a production warrant from the Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case. He was re-arrested later.

Meanwhile, Bhupi Rana, who is allegedly involved in several heinous crimes, including the murder of YAD leader Vicky Middukhera, was brought to Mohali court on a production warrant from the Tihar Jail in Delhi. He was brought as a witness in a firing case outside the house of cop Raghubir Singh in Nayagaon. However, the hearing was rescheduled for December 8.

