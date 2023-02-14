Moosewala's family yet to get justice: Bajwa

Chandigarh, February 13
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday slammed the Bhagwant Mann government for its utter failure to provide justice in the murder of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Moosewala, even after more than eight months.
Bajwa said the government should be ashamed of the fact that the family of Sidhu Moosewala had been running from pillar to post ever since their only son was murdered by gangsters if even there were specific inputs that he was on the hit list of the notorious elements.
“Now that Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Moosewala, has announced that he will go to every household begging for justice should be a huge embarrassment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which promised to deliver justice from the day one of the murder,” added Bajwa.
He said though the government claimed to have apprehended a few sharp shooters, who were allegedly involved in the mruder of Moosewala, the majority of the sharp shooters were actually nabbed by the Delhi Police, added Bajwa.
