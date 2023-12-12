MP seeks release of Rs 8,000 cr funds for Punjab withheld by Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak raised the issue of pending funds for Punjab in Parliament today.

Pathak appealed to the Centre to release all withheld funds. He said, “The Centre owes Rs 5,500 crore under the Rural Development Fund (RDF) to Punjab. This fund is utilised for the construction and maintenance of roads in rural areas and mandis, directly impacting the agricultural sector. Previous governments used this fund for other purposes.”

“Now, the AAP government has ensured that the money is spent solely on mandis and roads in rural areas. Hence, the Modi government should release this fund without any delay.”

He said Rs 621 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM) was also pending. The Centre has refused to release this amount, citing that it’s not meant for Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Pathak informed Parliament that the NHM fund was not being utilised for Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab. “This money is meant for medicines, medical equipment, and district and sub-district government hospitals. Therefore, withholding of these funds is inappropriate,” he added.

“The Centre is also withholding Rs 850 crore Market Development Fund (MDF) and Rs 1,800 crore Special Assistance Fund. Collectively, this amounts to nearly Rs 8,000 crore, which rightfully belongs to Punjab and its people,” said Pathak.

He pointed out that if the Modi government continued to deny funds, there would be no option left but to approach the Supreme Court.

