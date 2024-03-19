Mumbai man held for Rs 2 crore extortion bid from Channi

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 18

The police claimed to have nabbed Deepak Shrimant Kabale of Mumbai, who tried to extort Rs 2 crore from former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the name of gangster Goldy Brar.

The accused had allegedly called Channi and threatened him of dire consequences in case he failed to pay the money. Kabale, who was arrested from Nagpur, is a chef by profession.

In his complaint, Channi stated that the caller addressed him by his name and claimed that their gang members were roaming near his Morinda house and could kill him any time.

Channi said the police had not arrested the key accused.

“This is a cover-up by the state government to hide its failure,” added the former CM.

Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the accused had already confessed to the crime and the court had remanded him in three-day police custody.

