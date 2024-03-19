Mumbai man held for Rs 2 crore extortion bid from Channi

Ropar, March 18
The police claimed to have nabbed Deepak Shrimant Kabale of Mumbai, who tried to extort Rs 2 crore from former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the name of gangster Goldy Brar.
The accused had allegedly called Channi and threatened him of dire consequences in case he failed to pay the money. Kabale, who was arrested from Nagpur, is a chef by profession.
In his complaint, Channi stated that the caller addressed him by his name and claimed that their gang members were roaming near his Morinda house and could kill him any time.
Channi said the police had not arrested the key accused.
“This is a cover-up by the state government to hide its failure,” added the former CM.
Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the accused had already confessed to the crime and the court had remanded him in three-day police custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...