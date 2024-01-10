Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar/Hoshiarpur, January 10
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 29 national highway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Punjab, in Hoshiarpur.
The projects included Ladhowal bypass in Ludhiana, six-lane flyover and two-lane road overbridge in Ludhiana, four-laning of Jalandhar-Kapurthala section, and three bridges on the Jalandhar-Makhu road.
Gadkari laid the foundation stones of several projects, including four-laning of Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road and four-laning of Ferozepur bypass.
Addressing a gathering here, Gadkari said the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building expressways, including green expressways which are helping shortening distances between places.
The minister for road transport and highways further said five greenfield expressways and economic corridors are being built at a cost of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for better connectivity from Punjab to Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana.
He also spoke about the 670 km greenfield expressway Delhi-Amritsar-Katra project, saying once this project is complete, one can reach Amritsar from Delhi in four hours and Katra from Delhi in six hours. With PTI
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Nitin Gadkari tells farmers to use drones for farming.
Gadkari said the bypasses sought by Som Parkash would be made. Bypass to Ludhiana to Jalandhar via Nakodar also okayed. Rs 1,065 cr orebypass tender for Patiala this month. Rs 600 crore bypass tender for Muktsar this month. Appeals to state govt to remove hassles for acquisition for the Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur project.
Gadkari urges people to use ethanol over petrol. Most three-wheelers, scooters being run on bio-ethanol. My car runs on hydrogen, he said. Hydrogen is the future fuel.
“We can be exporters of fuel in coming years and Punjab can be a hub of hydrogen, which can be made from biogas."
Gadkari said the work is on for the Amritsar-Bathinda-Jamnagar Expressway.
Ludhiana-Bathinda greenfield highway 75 km also covered. Distance by car would come down to 45 km.
Ludhiana to Ropar to be covered in one hour. To be completed by February 2025.
Rs 1,641 crore for Chandigarh to Ambala greenfield corridor.
Gadkari said good roads needed even in villages for development works. Amritsar airport 4-lane project to be completed in 2024. Hoshiarpur to Amritsar road to improve.
Elevated road work in Ludhiana through Samrala Chowk to be completed this month. Jalandhar to Moga road to be improved. Muktsar to Malout road to be completed by 2025.
Rs 596 cr Ladowal bypass in Ludhiana.
6-lane flyover and 2 lane ROB in Ludhiana
Jalandhar to Kapurthala 4-lane
Jalandhar-Makhu highway to be strengthened
100 km per hour speed from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur after 4-lane work completion
Sunil Jakhar seeks four-lane road from Balachaur to Hoshiarpur and further Mukerian.
Takes a jibe at AAP leaders for their absence from the function
Jalandhar to Kapurthala road is to be made four-lane and the highway to Makhu will be strengthened.
Rs 596 crore for Ladowal bypass in Ludhiana and a 6-lane flyover and 2-lane ROB in Ludhiana.
The first project to be announced is the transformation of Hoshiarpur to Phagwara road to a four-lane road at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur govt has denied permission to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds: Congress
At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress gen...
At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India
Modi says that in a world surrounded by uncertainties, India...
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities in Gujarat; Suzuki to make electric vehicles in state
Tatas, Korean Simmtech to set up semiconductor plants
Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen
Lays the foundation stones for 29 highway projects worth Rs ...
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body