Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Jalandhar/Hoshiarpur, January 10



Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 29 national highway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Punjab, in Hoshiarpur.

The projects included Ladhowal bypass in Ludhiana, six-lane flyover and two-lane road overbridge in Ludhiana, four-laning of Jalandhar-Kapurthala section, and three bridges on the Jalandhar-Makhu road.

Gadkari laid the foundation stones of several projects, including four-laning of Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road and four-laning of Ferozepur bypass.

Addressing a gathering here, Gadkari said the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building expressways, including green expressways which are helping shortening distances between places.

The minister for road transport and highways further said five greenfield expressways and economic corridors are being built at a cost of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for better connectivity from Punjab to Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana.

He also spoke about the 670 km greenfield expressway Delhi-Amritsar-Katra project, saying once this project is complete, one can reach Amritsar from Delhi in four hours and Katra from Delhi in six hours. With PTI

