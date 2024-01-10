 Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Lays the foundation stones for 29 highway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

A video grab of Nitin Gadkari in Hoshiarpur. ANI



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar/Hoshiarpur, January 10

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 29 national highway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Punjab, in Hoshiarpur.

The projects included Ladhowal bypass in Ludhiana, six-lane flyover and two-lane road overbridge in Ludhiana, four-laning of Jalandhar-Kapurthala section, and three bridges on the Jalandhar-Makhu road.

Gadkari laid the foundation stones of several projects, including four-laning of Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road and four-laning of Ferozepur bypass.

Addressing a gathering here, Gadkari said the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building expressways, including green expressways which are helping shortening distances between places.

The minister for road transport and highways further said five greenfield expressways and economic corridors are being built at a cost of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for better connectivity from Punjab to Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana.

He also spoke about the 670 km greenfield expressway Delhi-Amritsar-Katra project, saying once this project is complete, one can reach Amritsar from Delhi in four hours and Katra from Delhi in six hours. With PTI

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Kapurthala #Nitin Gadkari #Ropar

14:38 10 Jan
Drones for farmers

Nitin Gadkari tells farmers to use drones for farming. 

Gadkari said the bypasses sought by Som Parkash would be made. Bypass to Ludhiana to Jalandhar via Nakodar also okayed. Rs 1,065 cr orebypass tender for Patiala this month. Rs 600 crore bypass tender for Muktsar this month. Appeals to state govt to remove hassles for acquisition for the Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur project.
14:36 10 Jan
Hydrogen is future fuel: Gadkari

Gadkari urges people to use ethanol over petrol. Most three-wheelers, scooters being run on bio-ethanol. My car runs on hydrogen, he said. Hydrogen is the future fuel.

“We can be exporters of fuel in coming years and Punjab can be a hub of hydrogen, which can be made from biogas."
14:34 10 Jan
Ludhiana to Ropar to be covered in one hour

Gadkari said the work is on for the Amritsar-Bathinda-Jamnagar Expressway.

Ludhiana-Bathinda greenfield highway 75 km also covered. Distance by car would come down to 45 km.

Ludhiana to Ropar to be covered in one hour. To be completed by February 2025.

Rs 1,641 crore for Chandigarh to Ambala greenfield corridor. 
14:27 10 Jan
Good roads needed even in villages: Gadkari

Gadkari said good roads needed even in villages for development works. Amritsar airport 4-lane project to be completed in 2024.  Hoshiarpur to Amritsar road to improve.

Elevated road work in Ludhiana through Samrala Chowk to be completed this month. Jalandhar to Moga road to be improved.  Muktsar to Malout road to be completed by 2025.
14:25 10 Jan
Other projects announced

Rs 596 cr Ladowal bypass in Ludhiana.

6-lane flyover and 2 lane ROB in Ludhiana

Jalandhar to Kapurthala 4-lane

Jalandhar-Makhu highway to be strengthened

100 km per hour speed from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur after 4-lane work completion
14:23 10 Jan
AAP leaders miss function

Sunil Jakhar seeks four-lane road from Balachaur to Hoshiarpur and further Mukerian.

Takes a jibe at AAP leaders for their absence from the function
14:21 10 Jan
Jalandhar to Kapurthala road

Jalandhar to Kapurthala road is to be made four-lane and the highway to Makhu will be strengthened.
14:21 10 Jan
Ladowal bypass

Rs 596 crore for Ladowal bypass in Ludhiana and a 6-lane flyover and 2-lane ROB in Ludhiana.
14:20 10 Jan
Hoshiarpur to Phagwara road to be 4-laned

The first project to be announced is the transformation of Hoshiarpur to Phagwara road to a four-lane road at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Cold wave in region to abate after 24 hours, dry weather to prevail with some morning fog

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court recommends judicial officer’s dismissal, suspension of another

3
World

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

4
Diaspora

'Why would they be hiding': Here is why 50 to 100 people got into a fight outside gurdwara in Canada’s Calgary

5
India

1962 India-China war veteran Brig AJS Behl dies, last rites in Chandigarh on Wednesday

6
India

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

7
World

Who is Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister

8
Entertainment

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55, leaves behind legacy in Hindustani classical music

9
India

PM Modi, UAE President Al Nahyan hail rapidly transforming bilateral ties; 4 MoUs inked on summit eve

10
Chandigarh

Mohali to have its own land bank for promoting future investment

Don't Miss

View All
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Top News

Manipur govt has denied permission to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds: Congress

Manipur govt has denied permission to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds: Congress

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress gen...

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India

Modi says that in a world surrounded by uncertainties, India...

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities; Suzuki to make EVs in Gujarat for world sales

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities in Gujarat; Suzuki to make electric vehicles in state

Tatas, Korean Simmtech to set up semiconductor plants

NItin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Lays the foundation stones for 29 highway projects worth Rs ...

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours earlier: Doc after autopsy

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body


Cities

View All

Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Patti: Relatives protest with body of transformer oil theft accused

Criminal Navdeep Tiger who unleashed terror in Gurdaspur, Amritsar nabbed

‘Avoid flashy colours’: SGPC sets dress code for granthis, raagis deputed in Sikh shrines

Unscheduled power cuts annoy Amritsar residents

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 begins minimally invasive heart surgeries, to train medicos

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Cold day conditions to reduce over northwest India from Thursday: IMD

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Top court upholds cap on number of visits by prisoners’ kin, advocates

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Gang furnishing fake bail bonds busted, 7 suspects in police net

Woman hit by speeding truck, dies; driver booked

Jalandhar: ADC asks officials to gear up for Republic Day celebrations

MP Harbhajan gives Rs 15L grant to Hansraj Badminton Stadium from MPLADS fund

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they were booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Make water sample report public, demand Mangat village residents

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Farmers burning stubble prone to lung cancer: Patiala medical college study

Six days on, three arrested for robbing mother-son duo

Patiala MC teams shift stray cattle to gaushala

Prof Amardeep takes over as varsity-affiliated colleges’ director