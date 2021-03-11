Notice to contractor after locals flag illegal mining in Ropar village

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 17

Members of the Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee today got illegal mining stopped in their area after they posted a video clip of sand being lifted from the Swan near Sainsowal village, forcing the officials concerned to visit the site and serve notice on the contractor.

Activity at 2 spots We found illegal mining at two spots and a notice was being issued to the contractor in this regard. Navpreet Singh, SDO, Mining department

The committee formed by residents of several villages, including Bhallan, Algran, Swarha, Bainhara, Tarf Majari and Sainsowal, to curb the practice in their area got information around 10 am that the Swan riverbed was being dug up illegally. Nearly a dozen locals reached the spot and recorded the activity before sending the video clip to the Mining Department officials as well as the media.

Tikka Yashwir Chand, founder member of the committee, said when they reached the spot, they found illegal mining being carried out at different places on the riverbed, including in the water. When they confronted those involved, the latter claimed it was a legal desilting site, said Tikka.

While no sand could be extracted from the area under water, even if the site is the legally allotted, digging of riverbed was underway even in areas not falling under the desilting site, he said.

Mining Department SDO Navpreet Singh issued a notice to the contractor.