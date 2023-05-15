Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala, May 15
After Sunday night’s shooting at the Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib here, police have recovered some tobacco packets and a bottle of liquor from the spot where the incident took place.
“Prima facie it seems Nirmal’s religious sentiments were hurt and he shot at the woman killing her on the spot,” said a senior police official.
Meanwhile, additional police has been deployed around the gurdwara premises.
The 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the manager’s room at the gurdwara complex. The man who allegedly shot the woman was arrested.
Police had said that Parminder Kaur was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
