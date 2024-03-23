Patwari held for graft

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 22

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its anti-corruption campaign, on Friday arrested Sukhwinder Singh, an assistant-cum-driver of a Patwari at Jodhpur Pakhar, Bathinda district, for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said a case had been registered against the accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kewal Singh, a resident of village Mansa Kalan in Bathinda district on the Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line.

He added that the complainant had alleged in his complaint that he approached Patwari Gurcharn Singh where his driver had demanded Rs 10,000 in lieu of issuing report regarding warrants for possession of his land. The complainant had recorded the entire conversation while the accused was demanding bribe money.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the revenue official at VB police station, Bathinda.

