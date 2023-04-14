President, PM pay tributes to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the British colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by the British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh at Amritsar. “I recall the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day at Jallianwala Bagh,” Modi said on Twitter.

“Their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India,” he said.

President Murmu tweeted in Hindi: “My humble tribute on behalf of the countrymen to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh! Recently I had the opportunity to visit the holy place and pay homage to those braves. The people of India will always be grateful to those freedom fighters who sacrificed their everything,” the President tweeted in Hindi.

