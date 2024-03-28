Pressure tactics being used, fears govt as ED raids Varun Roojam’s house

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 27

The search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths at 26 places in the state, including the residence of Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, who was earlier questioned by the investigating agency in the excise policy scam, has visibly shaken the government.

Fear looms large in the corridors of power that this raid at the Excise Commissioner’s residence could be a pressure tactic to get him become a witness in the excise policy case of 2022. Since AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has already been arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, there is apprehension that investigation into the Punjab excise policy of 2022, which is under the ED and CBI scanner since September 2022, may once again be brought back on the table.

Roojam, former Financial Commissioner (Excise) KAP Sinha and Joint Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey have been earlier questioned by ED multiple times with regard to the excise policy of 2022. But for the past several months, this investigation was reportedly on the back burner.

Interestingly, the guava orchard scam case was being investigated by the Vigilance Bureau after an FIR was registered on May 2, 2023. The case being taken up by ED suddenly now has raised the alarm bells.

The raid on Roojam’s residence and others, which also includes Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman, was conducted with regard to the guava orchard compensation scam. Both officers had bought the land in the name of their respective spouses. The alleged excess compensation received by them, along with over 45 others, has already been deposited in the court after 47 persons were asked to deposit (wrongfully) claimed compensation of Rs 52.08 crore. The wife of Roojam deposited Rs 32 lakh and the spouse of Dhiman has deposited Rs 17 lakh. A total of alleged wrongful compensation of Rs 137.18 crore for acquisition of 1651.59 acres (spread over 15 villages of Mohali) was claimed by 106 persons, including 11 public servants.

Most of the accused were aware of the fact that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) was planning to acquire the land, and they bought it at cheap rates in 2016-17. This land was acquired by GMADA at much higher rates for their Aerotropolis Residential Project. In order to further enhance their profits, the accused allegedly showed in the khasra girdawri registers that four (or more)-year-old guava orchards existed on the said land, so that these were considered as fruit yielding orchards. They are alleged to have even gotten the khasra girdawri of the land changed, allegedly with the help of the patwari.

The Horticulture Department prepared an assessment report of the land, granting higher compensation by considering that 2,000-2,500 trees were planted per acre. Interestingly, only 132 trees can be planted per acre. The sellers of the land had blown the lid off the scam, when they claimed that no orchards existed on the land in 2018-19 when the land was sold. The accused had claimed Rs 137.18 crore as compensation for guava plants, shown to be planted on 198 acres.

Earlier, simultaneous raids were conducted by the ED in Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Barnala and Ferozepur. Dhiman, whose official residence at Ferozepur and private residence at Patiala were also searched, was brought from Ferozepur to Patiala by the ED sleuths. The residence of the CA Anil Arora in Patiala was also searched. In Bathinda, the search operation was carried out at three places. Searches were conducted at the residence of a pepper dealer in Bakarpur (Mohali). It is in this village that alleged wrongful compensation was awarded for 180 of the 198 acres.

Torn Papers related to orchard scam seized

During the search operation at the residence of Roojam, someone from the house threw away a bunch of papers after tearing them and throwing those outside the house. The mediapersons present there were the first to spot these. A close examination revealed that these were related to the guava orchard scam. It was only after pictures and videos of these torn papers started appearing online that the ED sleuths came from inside and seized them.

Liquor vends auction today

Amid the raids on the residence of Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, the government will be conducting the auction of liquor vends on Thursday. The auction was earlier scheduled to be held last week, but was postponed as the EC permission was awaited. The permission came last evening.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate