 Pressure tactics being used, fears govt as ED raids Varun Roojam’s house : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Pressure tactics being used, fears govt as ED raids Varun Roojam’s house

Pressure tactics being used, fears govt as ED raids Varun Roojam’s house

Apprehensions over investigation getting restarted into the excise policy case of 2022

Pressure tactics being used, fears govt as ED raids Varun Roojam’s house

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 27

The search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths at 26 places in the state, including the residence of Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, who was earlier questioned by the investigating agency in the excise policy scam, has visibly shaken the government.

Fear looms large in the corridors of power that this raid at the Excise Commissioner’s residence could be a pressure tactic to get him become a witness in the excise policy case of 2022. Since AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has already been arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, there is apprehension that investigation into the Punjab excise policy of 2022, which is under the ED and CBI scanner since September 2022, may once again be brought back on the table.

Roojam, former Financial Commissioner (Excise) KAP Sinha and Joint Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey have been earlier questioned by ED multiple times with regard to the excise policy of 2022. But for the past several months, this investigation was reportedly on the back burner.

Interestingly, the guava orchard scam case was being investigated by the Vigilance Bureau after an FIR was registered on May 2, 2023. The case being taken up by ED suddenly now has raised the alarm bells.

The raid on Roojam’s residence and others, which also includes Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman, was conducted with regard to the guava orchard compensation scam. Both officers had bought the land in the name of their respective spouses. The alleged excess compensation received by them, along with over 45 others, has already been deposited in the court after 47 persons were asked to deposit (wrongfully) claimed compensation of Rs 52.08 crore. The wife of Roojam deposited Rs 32 lakh and the spouse of Dhiman has deposited Rs 17 lakh. A total of alleged wrongful compensation of Rs 137.18 crore for acquisition of 1651.59 acres (spread over 15 villages of Mohali) was claimed by 106 persons, including 11 public servants.

Most of the accused were aware of the fact that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) was planning to acquire the land, and they bought it at cheap rates in 2016-17. This land was acquired by GMADA at much higher rates for their Aerotropolis Residential Project. In order to further enhance their profits, the accused allegedly showed in the khasra girdawri registers that four (or more)-year-old guava orchards existed on the said land, so that these were considered as fruit yielding orchards. They are alleged to have even gotten the khasra girdawri of the land changed, allegedly with the help of the patwari.

The Horticulture Department prepared an assessment report of the land, granting higher compensation by considering that 2,000-2,500 trees were planted per acre. Interestingly, only 132 trees can be planted per acre. The sellers of the land had blown the lid off the scam, when they claimed that no orchards existed on the land in 2018-19 when the land was sold. The accused had claimed Rs 137.18 crore as compensation for guava plants, shown to be planted on 198 acres.

Earlier, simultaneous raids were conducted by the ED in Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Barnala and Ferozepur. Dhiman, whose official residence at Ferozepur and private residence at Patiala were also searched, was brought from Ferozepur to Patiala by the ED sleuths. The residence of the CA Anil Arora in Patiala was also searched. In Bathinda, the search operation was carried out at three places. Searches were conducted at the residence of a pepper dealer in Bakarpur (Mohali). It is in this village that alleged wrongful compensation was awarded for 180 of the 198 acres.

Torn Papers related to orchard scam seized

During the search operation at the residence of Roojam, someone from the house threw away a bunch of papers after tearing them and throwing those outside the house. The mediapersons present there were the first to spot these. A close examination revealed that these were related to the guava orchard scam. It was only after pictures and videos of these torn papers started appearing online that the ED sleuths came from inside and seized them.

Liquor vends auction today

Amid the raids on the residence of Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, the government will be conducting the auction of liquor vends on Thursday. The auction was earlier scheduled to be held last week, but was postponed as the EC permission was awaited. The permission came last evening.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
India

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

6
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

9
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
India

BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP, MLA switch to BJP

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

Says police must be made to discharge primary duty


Cities

View All

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Kejriwal would reveal truth about scam in court today, says wife

No constitutional provision bars governance from jail: Atishi

AAP’s legal cell protests outside district courts in solidarity with CM

In counter-protest, BJP seeks CM’s resignation

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

AAP leaders' entry in BJP takes voters by surprise

AAP workers protest; saffron party seeks action

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh

Punjabi writer Mewa Singh Tung dies at 87