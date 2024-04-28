Programme held to train children in self-defence

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 27

With intent to enable students in general and girls in particular to handle risky situations and navigate them effectively by boosting confidence and self-esteem, the Rotary International club launched a programme to impart self-defence training to students of educational institutes.

Girl students from Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh sub-divisions were trained about the basics of martial art during inaugural camps held at Sohrab Public Senior Secondary School, Paragon International School Nangal and Harf Degree College.

Andrew Williams, a martial art trainer from Birmingham in England led the trainers.

RID district governor Ghanshyam Kansal said that once adequate number of students and local teachers are trained by Williams, the project would be extended to other regions of the Rotary district, including parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

