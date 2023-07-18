PSHRC orders Rs 3-lakh relief for victim's kin in custodial death case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

Over seven years after a youth was found hanging while in police custody, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has recommended Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim’s family. The commission also recommended that the government may recover the amount from the delinquent police officers.

“The state government is directed to submit an action-taken report to the commission by the next date of hearing on August 30,” Chairman Justice Sant Parkash asserted, while directing the forwarding of the order to the Principal Secretary (Home) for compliance.

Taking up the matter, commission member Justice Nirmaljit Kaur had earlier observed that an FIR was registered on January 20, 2015, for murder and other offences under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC, along with the provisions of the SC/ST Act at “A Division” police station in Amritsar against the in-charge and another official of a police post. However, there was no information on payment of compensation to the victim’s family.

The information provided to the commission by the Amritsar Commissioner of Police said victim Kinka was apprehended by police officials of the Vallah police post in Amritsar on December 19, 2015. However, he was found dead at 2 pm the next day while in police custody.

The inquiry report and the inquest proceedings conducted by the Amritsar District Magistrate, along with statements of individuals, including that of the victim’s brother, raised suspicions that Kinka died as a result of police atrocities.

The post-mortem report confirmed injury marks and the cause of death was determined as asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging. Considering the evidence and circumstances surrounding the case, the Amritsar Judicial Magistrate First Class concluded that the death was not a natural one.

#Custodial Death #human rights