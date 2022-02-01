Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Amritsar, January 31
Taking cognisance of sexual assault on a woman in New Delhi, Akal Takht and the SGPC has asked the Centre to ensure that the accused gets the exemplary punishment. Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said torture of woman was sheer brutality.
Demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said humiliating a person in this manner was totally against human rights.
The SGPC has assigned Delhi Sikh Mission officials to investigate the matter. “What could be more shameful than the torture of a helpless and lonely woman. It was even more unfortunate that women were involved in this crime,” said the SGPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...