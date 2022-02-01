Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

Taking cognisance of sexual assault on a woman in New Delhi, Akal Takht and the SGPC has asked the Centre to ensure that the accused gets the exemplary punishment. Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said torture of woman was sheer brutality.

Demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said humiliating a person in this manner was totally against human rights.

The SGPC has assigned Delhi Sikh Mission officials to investigate the matter. “What could be more shameful than the torture of a helpless and lonely woman. It was even more unfortunate that women were involved in this crime,” said the SGPC.

#AkalTakht #gianiharpreetsingh #SGPC