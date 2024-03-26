Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 26

Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Congress's three-term MP from Punjab and the grandson of late chief minister Beant Singh, on Tuesday joined the BJP.

Bittu, 48, was first elected on a Congress ticket from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls he contested from Ludhiana and is a sitting Congress MP from there.

Joining the BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Bittu said, "I have a decade-long relationship with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda for enabling me to join the BJP. I am the grandson of Shaheed Beant Singh. We have seen dark days of terrorism in Punjab and have led the state out of those times with great pains. Even in those days, the BJP and RSS worked with everyone to restore harmony in society. Today also, we will work together and maintain harmony in society," Bittu said.

He said he would work with the BJP to fill the huge gap Punjab has witnessed in development while other states have moved forward.

"The next government will also be of the BJP. We will work as a bridge to bring development to Punjab," Bittu said.

