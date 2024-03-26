Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, March 26
Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Congress's three-term MP from Punjab and the grandson of late chief minister Beant Singh, on Tuesday joined the BJP.
Bittu, 48, was first elected on a Congress ticket from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls he contested from Ludhiana and is a sitting Congress MP from there.
Joining the BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Bittu said, "I have a decade-long relationship with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda for enabling me to join the BJP. I am the grandson of Shaheed Beant Singh. We have seen dark days of terrorism in Punjab and have led the state out of those times with great pains. Even in those days, the BJP and RSS worked with everyone to restore harmony in society. Today also, we will work together and maintain harmony in society," Bittu said.
He said he would work with the BJP to fill the huge gap Punjab has witnessed in development while other states have moved forward.
"The next government will also be of the BJP. We will work as a bridge to bring development to Punjab," Bittu said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company
The Singapore-flagged container ship ‘Dali’ collides with on...
Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana
He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh
For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone
The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would contest the upcom...
4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar
Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep ...
100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer
CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling...