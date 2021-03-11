Punjab govt shifts Patiala IG, SSP over Friday clashes

Chandigarh, April 30
On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred the Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and Superintendent of Police (SP) with immediate effect.
Giving details, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed the new IG Patiala, Deepak Parik has been appointed the new SSP and Wazir Singh has been appointed as new SP of Patiala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull