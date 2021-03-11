Punjab govt shifts Patiala IG, SSP over Friday clashes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred the Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and Superintendent of Police (SP) with immediate effect.

Giving details, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed the new IG Patiala, Deepak Parik has been appointed the new SSP and Wazir Singh has been appointed as new SP of Patiala.