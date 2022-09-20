Punjab govt's FIR on AAP legislators being lured with Rs 25 crore offer to switch loyalty doesn't mention any accused

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 20

There is no accused in the FIR registered in the case of attempts to topple the AAP government in Punjab. Though allegations have been made against the BJP for offering Rs 25 crore each to the ruling party MLAs in the state, the column where the accused is to be named mentions the “accused are unknown”.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Deputy Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Jai Krishan Singh Rouri.

Though the FIR was registered on September 14, the state government was unwilling to share a copy of the FIR or its contents. The FIR has been registered under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 120-B and 171-B of the IPC.

The FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, mentions that nine MLAs, Rupinder Happy, Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora, Budh Ram, Kuljit Randhawa, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Dinesh Chadha and Jagseer Singh, besides Deputy Speaker Rouri, were “lured into switching loyalty”.

The FIR says the case is being registered after taking a legal opinion.

These MLAs have complained that they were offered Rs 25 crore in cash each and ministerial berths by those claiming to be BJP members. They have complained that they received telephonic calls from different people, promising to take these MLAs to meet the top leaders of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave consent to calling the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday to bring a confidence motion in wake of the rollout of the 'Operation Lotus'.

The one-day session will also see a debate on the issue, and the MLAs who have been "approached" by the BJP for leaving AAP will narrate how they were called and what all transpired, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar told The Tribune after the cabinet meeting.