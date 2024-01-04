Punjab-level Republic Day event to be held in Patiala

Chandigarh, January 3
The state-level Republic Day celebrations will be held at Patiala where Governor Banwarilal Purohit will unfurl the national flag and take salute from the march past on January 26.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the flag at Ludhiana. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, will unfurl the flag at Bathinda whereas Jai Kishan Rauri, Deputy Speaker, at Gurdaspur.
A government spokesperson said Harpal Cheema would unfurl the flag at Jalandhar, Aman Arora at Amritsar, Dr Baljit Kaur at Fazilka, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Ferozepur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Malerkotla, Dr Balbir Singh at Muktsar, Bram Shanker Jimpa at Mansa, Harjot Singh Bains at Mohali and Harbhajan Singh at Ropar.
