Chandigarh, March 19
The first meeting of the Punjab Cabinet headed by Bhagwant Mann has decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the ongoing session of the Vidhan Sabha.
The supplementary grants required by various departments in the ongoing fiscal, too, will be cleared in the ongoing session that ends on March 22.
The meeting lasted for 30 minutes.
A major decision to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts in various departments, boards and corporations has also been taken.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Cabinet swearing-in LIVE Updates: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers
5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...
Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers
Take oath on Saturday morning
Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting
Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...
Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder
Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...
Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia
The 110-minute video call on Friday was the first conversati...