Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The first meeting of the Punjab Cabinet headed by Bhagwant Mann has decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the ongoing session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The supplementary grants required by various departments in the ongoing fiscal, too, will be cleared in the ongoing session that ends on March 22.

The meeting lasted for 30 minutes.

A major decision to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts in various departments, boards and corporations has also been taken.