 Punjab underutilising Central grants & funds, says Jakhar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab underutilising Central grants & funds, says Jakhar

Punjab underutilising Central grants & funds, says Jakhar

Punjab underutilising Central grants & funds, says Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar clicks a selfie with party workers in Rajpura.



Tribune News Service

Rajpura, December 27

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar today blamed the Bhagwant Singh Mann government for “not cooperating with the Centre” due to which the people of the state were not getting various benefits.

He said Rs 8,000-crore central funds meant for various works were lying unused with the state government while the CM was busy making false accusations against the Union Government. “The myopic vision of the Mann government to not cooperate in theViksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is harming the economic interests of the people of the state,” Jakhar said.

“From health benefits for the state residents to accident insurance for commuters, Punjab is missing out on various central schemes and grants due to the folly of the state government,” he said.

Speaking at a function in Rajpura during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Jakhar said, “For a meagre sum of Rs 20, one can get Rs 2 lakh accident insurance cover. However the AAP state government is demonstrating its apathy towards the people of the state who voted for it,” Jakhar said.

He alleged the state government was choosing to deny the benefits and subsidies offered under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra by not providing support. Calling this a regressive approach, Jakhar said the sand and liquor mafia were operating with impunity in the state.

He said AAP had not fulfilled any of its poll promises. It had assured that thousands of crores saved by ending sand and liquor mafia would be used for various development works. “However, the money has not found its way to the state exchequer, but has gone to the coffers of AAP,” Jakhar said.

The law and order situation had deteriorated in the state and cases of kidnapping, ransom and murder had become common. “The gangs operating from jails are ruling the state. Over 46,000 calls were made by gangsters from jails. There is a fear psychosis in the state,” he said.

‘Money in AAP coffers’

  • AAP had assured that crores saved by ending sand and liquor mafia would be used for development works
  • “However, the money has not found its way to the exchequer, but has gone to the coffers of AAP,” said Jakhar
#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Rajpura #Sunil Jakhar


