Raids on hideouts of Lakhbir Landa's aides

CHANDIGARH, January 22
The police on Sunday raided the suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangster-turned terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.
The simultaneous raids were conducted at the residential and other premises in all districts. The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus among terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers. DGP Gaurav Yadav said premises of 334 persons linked with Landa were raided in a day-long operation by 142 parties of the Punjab Police, involving about 800 police personnel. In Tarn Taran alone, 65 police parties raided the premises of 171 persons linked with Landa, he said.
Canada-based Landa, involved in various criminal activities in Punjab and abroad, is the most-wanted criminal. He is a Category-A gangster, who, after committing various crimes, fled to Canada in 2017. He runs a network of gangsters.
