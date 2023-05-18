Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 17

The issue of suspension of Maur Mandi naib tehsildar Jagtar Singh and his reader Hardev Singh has started to heat up. The Punjab Revenue Officers Association and the Ministerial Staff Association announced a two-day strike on Wednesday against the suspension of both officials.

The representatives of both unions today met the Deputy Commissioner and submitted a demand letter for the reinstatement of both officials. On the other hand, the Punjab Revenue Officers Association has announced to extend the strike from the district to the zone level from Thursday onwards.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Government had suspended naib tehsildar Jagtar Singh and his reader Hardev Singh of Maur Mandi. They have been accused of demanding bribes for registration of land and harassing people. Both were suspended after farmers from Maur village complained to MLA Sukhveer Singh Maisarkhana.