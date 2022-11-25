Tarn Taran revenue officials caught taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed kanungo Om Parkash, posted at Thathi Sohal, Tarn Taran, while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. A spokesperson for the VB said the kanungo was arrested on a complaint of Bhalwinder Singh, a resident of Jhabal village.

The complainant alleged Parkash was demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 for providing him a demarcation report of his relative and the deal was struck for Rs 10,000. He said the VB laid a trap and caught Parkash while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

In the second case, the VB arrested patwari Lakhbir Singh, posted at Dasuya, Hoshiarpur, while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Another person, Gurdawar Tejinder Singh Goldy, has also been nominated in the case.

The spokesperson said the patwari was arrested on the complaint of Jugraj Singh of Usman Shaheed. The complainant said Lakhbir and Gurdawar had sought a bribe of Rs 10,000 for demarcation of his ancestral land.

