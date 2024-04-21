Rs 10 lakh drawn illegally from a/c, 4 booked

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 20

The city-1 police have registered a case against four persons, including a former branch manager of a private bank here, for an alleged fraud.

Gagandeep Kaur, BDPO, here informed the police that Rs 10.10 lakh had been withdrawn fraudulently from the amount deposited in the 15th Finance Commission account of Dhani Chirag gram panchayat.

The initial investigation was carried out by former SHO Sunil Kumar, while further investigation was done by DSP Arun Mundan.

Investigation indicated that of the funds received from the commission in the panchayat account, Rs 10.10 lakh had been drawn by illegally issued ATM cards between July 15, 2023 and July 23, 2023 at Mohali and Ropar. According to the CCTV footage obtained from there, those who drew this amount included a young man and a masked woman.

The investigation report states that the bank had no right to issue ATM cards against panchayat accounts. When the account was opened, Iqbal Singh was working as secretary. Later, Manoj Kumar took over this charge, but he did not update his mobile number in the bank account. When the matter of fraudulent withdrawal of money came to light, the former secretary informed the bank on the basis of a mobile phone message, but did not inform the authorities concerned.

Bank staff said the ATMs cards were blocked but investigation revealed that the process of withdrawing money continued.

In the FIR, city police named former branch manager Sumit Chhabra, Satpal of Burj Muhar, Sunil Kumar of Killianwali Muktsar and a clerk, Arish Singla, as accused.

