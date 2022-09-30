 Sack Sarari: Punjab Congress MLAs create ruckus : The Tribune India

Sack Sarari: Punjab Congress MLAs create ruckus

CM Mann absent, AAP legislators struggle to counter Oppn attack

Sack Sarari: Punjab Congress MLAs create ruckus

CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and other MLAs hold a protest outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 29

The second day of the Punjab Assembly session began on a stormy note today as Opposition Congress MLAs created a ruckus demanding Horticulture and Food Processing Minister Fauja Singh Sarari’s arrest and dismissal from the Cabinet over an audio clip in which he is purportedly heard discussing ways to trap some contractors to “extort” money.

With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann absent, the ruling AAP legislators appeared to be lacking a definite strategy to counter an aggressive Congress that refused to allow the House to function. Led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, the Opposition MLAs sought Mann’s statement on the issue and an assurance on action against the minister.

Wearing capes displaying slogans against the minister, the Congress leaders kept on raising slogans against the AAP government in the well of the House for about three hours. Bajwa said only serving of a show-cause notice by the party to the minister was not enough.

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira asked Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to give an undertaking that CM Mann would give a statement on the issue, which the latter denied. A move by the Treasury benches to counter the Congress protest by raking up the SC scholarship scam failed to deter the Opposition. “With the House proceedings being telecast live, the public will get to know the double-standards of the AAP government on corruption,” said Deputy Leader of Opposition Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Raja Warring sought to know from the CM the government’s stand on the matter. “On one hand you arrest former Health Minister Vijay Singla on the basis of an audio clip and in another case, no action is taken against Sarari despite the audio going viral,” he said.

Amid palpable confusion in the Treasury benches, the Congress kept the pressure on the AAP MLAs till the session ended at 5.30 pm.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

2
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

3
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

4
Punjab

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

5
Sports

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

6
Trending

Sara Ali Khan rides Maruti’s Alto 800; ‘Arre baap re itni sasti car’, troll netizens

7
Delhi

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

8
Punjab

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

9
Amritsar

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

10
Punjab

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...

Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations as Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge likely consensus face

Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face

Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...

Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J-K

2 encounters break out in Shopian and Baramulla in J-K

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...


Cities

View All

In daylight robbery, armed men take away gold, cash from house

In daylight robbery, armed men take away gold, cash from house

Cyber criminals on prowl, man duped of Rs 20 lakh

Don’t burn stubble, make it a source of income: Expert

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

Two houses merged to run liquor vend

IAF drill: 4-hour daily flight curbs at airport

Heritage tree panel formed: Admn to HC

Sec 42 woman bitten by snake in kitchen, dies

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

~38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Rs 38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Youth distributes free books to spread Bhagat Singh's ideology

DC office staff protest over pending demands

39-yr-old Youth Akali Dal leader dies in Rishikesh

Power supply to Cong Bhawan snapped

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Ludhiana: Last day to pay property tax today, get 10% rebate

Land acquisition coming in way of Ludhiana-Ropar expressway

LIT, Ludhiana MC cross swords over building control in 'handed-over' colonies

Brother duo of Ludhiana booked for rape, 1 nabbed

1,829 votes polled, result today

1,829 votes polled, result today

College non-teaching staff stage protest, seek parity in pay scales

Varsity calls off Oct 8 Sartaj event