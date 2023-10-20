Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Patiala, October 19
The police have started a probe following an alleged sacrilege incident at Amolgarh village gurdwara. Till the filing of the copy, police were yet to register an FIR.
SHO Kulwinder Singh said the accused had been rounded up based on CCTV footage. Further probe was on.
