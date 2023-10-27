Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 26

Torn pages of Gutka Sahib, with some lines marked with a pen, were recovered at Khalra village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

Khalra residents Ranjit Singh and his father Yadwinder Singh recovered the torn pages in the village.

Bhikhiwind DSP Preetiinder Singh reached the spot and a case was registered. DSP Preetiinder said the accused would be arrested soon.

#Sacrilege #Tarn Taran